Ludhiana: 4 lakh, jewellery stolen from locked house

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Kabir Nagar, Tibba, on Sunday and decamped with ₹4 lakh, gold and silver jewellery.

The complainant, Navdeep Saini, 31, said he has incurred a loss of ₹15 lakh. Navdeep, who lives with his elderly father, said he owns a building construction material shop in Tibba, but due to loss in business, he also started driving a bike taxi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday morning, he left for work, while his father locked the house and went to see his relatives in Doraha. He added that when he returned home at 9 pm, he found the locks of the house broken open and the rooms ransacked.

He suspects that a friend of his who had asked him whether he was at home may be involved in the burglary.

ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at Tibbe police station.