Four members of a family suffered bullet wounds after a group of men opened fire at them in Giaspura late Saturday night following a dispute over the repayment of ₹10,000, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

A CCTV grab of the dispute that took place in Giaspura on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The injured are admitted to hospital and one of them remains in critical condition, they added.

The injured were identified as Jasjeet Singh, 45, his wife Sarabjit Kaur, 43, his brother Rajveer Singh, 40, and son Gurinder Singh, alias Jodha, 21.

According to police, Jasjeet suffered a bullet injury to his abdomen and remains critical, while Rajveer sustained injuries to his head and leg. Sarabjit suffered at least six bullet wounds in both legs, and Gurinder was injured in the leg, police said.

According to police, the family is involved in finance-related work and had allegedly lent ₹10,000 on interest to Sagar, a resident of New Gagan Nagar in the Daba area, around six months ago. The accused had allegedly stopped making repayments over the past three months, leading to repeated arguments between the two sides.

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{{^usCountry}} Following on Gurinder Singh’s complaint, Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 190 (liability of unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, against Sagar, Mani, Nikhil and eight unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following on Gurinder Singh’s complaint, Sahnewal police have registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 190 (liability of unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, against Sagar, Mani, Nikhil and eight unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, Gurinder, who works as a bouncer, had asked Sagar to return the money about a week ago, following which an argument took place. Gurinder further alleged that Sagar later uploaded an Instagram reel containing abusive remarks against him.

Gurinder told police that on Saturday night, Sagar asked him to meet near his house. When he reached the spot around 11 pm on his scooter, Sagar arrived in a car along with some associates and started arguing with him.

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Sensing trouble, Gurinder left the spot, but the accused allegedly followed him and intercepted him near his house. He then called his father, mother and uncle to the spot, following which the situation escalated.

According to the complaint, Sagar called his associates Mani and Nikhil, who arrived in another car and they opened fire at the family members, leaving all four injured.

Despite sustaining a bullet injury, Gurinder managed to drive his injured family members to the hospital after the accused fled from the spot.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which police said would help in the investigation.

Sahnewal police station SHO Dalvir Singh said the footage was being examined to establish the sequence of events.

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The SHO said one accused, Nikhil, has been arrested. A car and a toy pistol were recovered from his possession, while the weapon allegedly used in the firing is yet to be recovered. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused.

on used in the firing is yet to be recovered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.