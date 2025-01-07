Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
Ludhiana
Ludhiana: 40 lakh stolen from yarn mill in Giaspura

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Police said that he burglars targeted the office in the mill as they were aware that cash was kept there

A gang of burglars targeted a yarn mill in the Giaspura area and allegedly stole 40 lakh from the office, officials said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS. (HT File)
Police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS. (HT File)

They added that one of the accused was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the factory. On being informed, the division number 6 police reached the spot and took up an investigation. According to police officials, they suspect the involvement of an insider in the crime.

The case was registered following a statement by one Pradeep Singh Arora, a resident of New Rajguru Nagar, who is the chief financial officer of the yarn mill.

Arora said they came to know about the theft on Monday morning when staff reached the mill. They found the door of the office broken open and alerted him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a suspect was captured on the CCTV cameras installed outside the factory. It is suspected that two or more miscreants were involved in the crime. However, due to the dense fog, no one was captured on the CCTV cameras. The mill has no security guard, the ASI added.

The ASI said the burglars have targeted the office in the mill as they were aware that cash was kept there. The safe was hidden in the office and insiders could have known about its location.

He added that the police are probing all angles and a case was registered under sections 331(4) (house-trespass or house-break in after sunset and before sunrise to commit a crime) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house, vehicle, place of worship or government property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

