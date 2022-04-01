Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles

On Thursday, the Ludhiana traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers on motorcycles
the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics’ neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers on motorcycles in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics’ neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers.

On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Traffic) Saumya Mishra, said, “In the special three-day drive from March 28 to March 30, the traffic police had issued a total of 703 challans to bikers, who were using aftermarket illegal exhausts and on Thursday, apart from keeping check on the bullet motorcycle users, the team checked multiple auto-parts and mechanic shops and registered as many as five FIRs, one each in Division number 2, 3, 5, PAU and Jodhewal police stations, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.”

DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.

