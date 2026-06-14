Ludhiana: 5 officials of Gurugram firm booked over 61-L machinery fraud

The Dehlon police have registered an FIR against the managing director, deputy director and three other officials of a Gurugram-based agricultural machinery company on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

The accused have been identified as Munenori Ohta, managing director; Takayuki Saito, deputy director; Harmeet Singh, Ritwique Das and Toshio Kondo. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action follows a complaint by a Ludhiana-based manufacturer, who alleged that the company failed to return four agricultural machines worth over ₹61.6 lakh that had been provided on a temporary basis for demonstration and exhibition purposes, despite repeated assurances. The case was registered on the complaint of Jagjit Singh of Jagatsukh Industries Private Limited, based in Alamgir village.

The accused have been identified as Munenori Ohta, managing director; Takayuki Saito, deputy director; Harmeet Singh, Ritwique Das and Toshio Kondo.

According to the complaint, officials of the company approached Jagatsukh Industries in 2023 seeking ride-on boom sprayer machines for demonstrations, field trials and exhibitions at various locations across the country. The complainant alleged that the machines were sought on a returnable basis and would be sent back after the events.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trusting these assurances, the company supplied four such machines through delivery challans. The complainant further claimed that the arrangement was also confirmed through official email communications before dispatch. However, despite repeated requests over nearly two years, the machines were allegedly not returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trusting these assurances, the company supplied four such machines through delivery challans. The complainant further claimed that the arrangement was also confirmed through official email communications before dispatch. However, despite repeated requests over nearly two years, the machines were allegedly not returned. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The complaint states that the four machines, each valued at approximately ₹15.4 lakh, were dispatched to locations in Haryana and Maharashtra for demonstration and exhibition purposes.

The combined value of the machines is estimated at over ₹61.6 lakh. The complainant said that possession of the machines was handed over solely on the assurance that they would be returned after temporary use.

It further claimed that the accused acted in a coordinated manner by repeatedly obtaining the machines under the pretext of demonstrations and subsequently retaining them. Based on the allegations, police have registered an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said none of the accused had joined the investigation despite repeated notices.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, SHO of Dehlon police station, said, “The accused will now be summoned to join the investigation. A probe is underway.”