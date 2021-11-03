Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 50-year-old woman thrashed, molested; FIR registered after one year

Four persons have been booked for thrashing a 50-year-old woman over a political rivalry, one year after the incident, Ludhiana police said on Tuesday
The FIR has been registered by the Ludhiana police following the intervention of a court. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four persons have been booked for thrashing a 50-year-old woman over a political rivalry, one year after the incident, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR has been registered following the intervention of a court. The victim had alleged that she was also molested.

The accused are Surjit Singh, his wife Dalvir Kaur and their accomplices Minta and Pinki.

The complainant said the accused were her neighbours. On October 15, 2020, they had turned up outside her residence and started hurling abuses. At that time, Surjit Singh was under the influence of alcohol, she had said.

When she came out to enquire, the accused started thrashing her with sticks and also molested her.

The woman stated that she had lodged a complaint, but no action was taken. She had also produced footage of CCTV cameras to support her claims. She later filed a writ petition in a court, which ordered the police to register an FIR on September 21 and investigate the matter.

Sub-inspector Javir Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 323, 341, 354 and 506 of the IPC. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

She further said that the FIR was registered following an investigation.

