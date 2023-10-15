Ludhiana: 53-yr-old’s murder, woman among three of family held

A day after murder of a 53-year-old man in Shaheed Sukhdev Nagar in Shimlapuri, the Daba police on Sunday arrested the victim’s neighbour along with his son and daughter.

An FIR was registered at Daba police station. (ht photo)

According to the family members of the victim, the accused had assaulted the man over an old rivalry and later tried to divert the police investigation by accusing them of harassing the woman.

The accused have been identified as Sukhchain Singh, 55, of Shaheed Sukhdev Nagar, his son Satnam Singh, 30, and daughter Sandeep Kaur, 25.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Pardeep Kumar, son of the victim, Dargai Parsad. The complainant said that on Saturday afternoon, when he was at a vacant plot adjoining their house, the accused barged in their house and assaulted his father with an iron rod due to an old rivalry. When he along with his younger brother Sandeep Kumar tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them also.

Pardeep said that the accused assaulted his father with an iron rod due to which he fell on the road. They rushed him to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He said that the accused had indulged in a spat with them many times due to the rivalry.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said that an FIR under sections 302, 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR, the police arrested the accused. The police have also recovered the iron rod from their possession.

The complainant also said that after the incident, the accused leveled allegations against him of harassing the woman.

