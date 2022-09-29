Ludhiana | 6,500 residents pay property tax; avail 10% rebate by today

With September 30 being the last day to avail 10 per cent rebate on the submission of property tax, heavy footfall of tax payers was witnessed at municipal corporation (MC) suwidha kendras on Thursday.

On Thursday, over 6,500 property owners submitted the tax and the civic body collected ₹6.38-crore.

Officials said around 70,000 property owners in the city have still not paid the tax for the current year (2022-23) and they should submit the tax by Friday. Residents can submit the tax by visiting the suwidha kendras in MC offices, which will remain open till 6pm on Friday. Tax can also be paid online at mcludhiana.gov.in .

MC superintendent Abdul Sattar said residents should avail the rebate by paying the tax on Friday. No rebate would be given on the payment of tax thereafter. Further, he said the civic body was also sending text messages to property owners registered with the MC to pay their tax timely and avail rebate.

MC collects around ₹30-crore more as compared to last year

Superintendent Vivek Verma said last year, the MC had received around ₹49-crore till September 29 and this year, the civic body has already recovered around ₹79-crore by this time.

Over 65,000 more property owners have submitted the returns in comparison to the last year. This has happened as the MC has been regularly serving notices to residents. Text messages are being sent to property owners and awareness is also being raised through social media platforms.

Recently, the local bodies department had increased the annual recovery budget of the property tax wing from ₹100-crore to ₹130-crore.