Ludhiana: 6 govt schools in Sahnewal get infra upgrade worth 71 lakh

Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Friday said that the state is not only focused on constructing buildings but also on improving the quality of education. Minister Mundian was in Sahnewal to inaugurate the development projects worth ₹71.50 lakh across six government schools in the constituency. New smart classrooms, computer and science laboratories, and boundary walls were inaugurated on Friday. (HT Photo)

The newly upgraded schools include Government Primary Schools in Mangli Nichi, Koom Kalan, Kishanpura, and Partapgarh; Government High School in Heeran; and Government Senior Secondary School in Koom Kalan. These schools have received new smart classrooms, computer and science laboratories, boundary walls, and improved washroom facilities, creating a more modern and safe learning environment for students.

Minister Mundian said that the initiative was a part of the ongoing “Punjab Sikhya Kranti”—a state-wide mission to transform government schools and improve the quality of education. He added that the mission is backed by ₹2,000 crore investment.

The initiative also includes better furniture, secured boundaries, clean drinking water, and well-equipped libraries. These steps aim to create an atmosphere where students can learn with confidence and pride.

Munidan said that Punjab has around 28 lakh students studying in nearly 20,000 government schools across the state. “Many of these students had to study in poor conditions. In the last three years, we’ve worked hard to change that. Now, over 17,000 schools have Wi-Fi to support digital learning, and we’ve appointed new teachers to improve the teaching quality,” he added.