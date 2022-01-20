Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 7,000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in remote island on Sutlej river
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 7,000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in remote island on Sutlej river

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said drones had been deployed in the area for surveillance. During searches at Bholewal Jadid village, Rajapur (Ladhuwal), the teams found 7,000 litres of Lahan and destroyed it. The teams also confiscated equipment used for Lahan storage.
Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said more such operations will be carried out in the area in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those indulging in this malpractice of making or selling illicit liquor (HT File/For Representational purposes only)
Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said more such operations will be carried out in the area in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those indulging in this malpractice of making or selling illicit liquor (HT File/For Representational purposes only)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a major crackdown against illicit liquor mafia ahead of assembly elections, Ludhiana police commissionerate and the excise department conducted joint raids in a remote island on Sutlej river and destroyed 7,000 litres of Lahan on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said drones had been deployed in the area for surveillance. During searches at Bholewal Jadid village, Rajapur (Ladhuwal), the teams found 7,000 litres of Lahan and destroyed it. The teams also confiscated equipment used for Lahan storage.

Bhullar said more such operations will be carried out in the area in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those indulging in this malpractice.

Besides police officials, excise officer Deewan Chand, inspectors Harjinder Singh and Mandip Singh were also part of the said operation in which around six-kilometre area along the river bank was searched thoroughly.

The police commissioner reiterated that he is committed to free, fair and transparent elections.

“No stone will be left unturned to maintain law and order in the city and three contingents of paramilitary forces have already been deployed here, and other security measures have also been taken,” said Bhullar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out