Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor

The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday.

The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. As per information, he was a chronic alcoholic and smoker with a heart disease. Health officials said that as per the patient’s family, he was showing influenza-like symptoms for around a month but he did not visit a doctor.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment. Dr Singh appealed to people to seek medical advice as soon as they start witnessing symptoms as a delay might result in fatality.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,624 Covid cases, out of which 1,08,177 patients have recovered and 2,294 have succumbed to the virus. There were 153 active cases in the district on Thursday, of which 144 were under home isolation and the rest in different hospitals.

