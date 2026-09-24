Ludhiana: 8 booked for firing at rival’s house over social media posts

Two shots were fired at a youth’s house in Shimlapuri after a dispute over social media posts, following which police booked eight men, including five identified accused. No one was injured in the firing.

The accused have been booked under Sections 125 and 351(2) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT)

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On the complaint of Kanhaiya Kumar, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri police registered a case against Jyot, Ajay, Balli, Mauli and Kulveer Singh alias Gunni, all residents of Nanaksar, along with three unidentified accomplices.

The accused have been booked under Sections 125 and 351(2) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to the complaint, Kanhaiya and the accused, all around 20 years old, knew each other. They had developed a rivalry following an argument over social media posts and had subsequently been exchanging abuses on social media.

Kanhaiya told police that the accused reached outside his house and started hurling abuses. Hearing the commotion, he went to the rooftop, where he saw the group pelting bricks at his house.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that Jyot and Balli were carrying pistols and fired two shots towards the house before threatening him. The group fled after residents gathered at the spot on hearing the gunshots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that Jyot and Balli were carrying pistols and fired two shots towards the house before threatening him. The group fled after residents gathered at the spot on hearing the gunshots. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Hardeep Singh said that police have recovered two bullet shells from the spot