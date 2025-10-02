Ludhiana: 8 govt hospitals receive advanced jaundice screening devices

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Wednesday handed over state-of-the-art transcutaneous bilirubin (TcB) meters to eight government hospitals in the district, significantly enhancing neonatal care. DC Himanshu Jain handed over the transcutaneous bilirubin meters in eight government hospitals in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT)

The sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) in Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon and Khanna, along with community health centres (CHCs) in Sudhar and Sahnewal, and urban community health centres (UCHCs) in Vardhman and Jawaddi, will now use these advanced devices to screen newborns for jaundice.

The TcB Meter offers a non-invasive, pain-free method to measure bilirubin levels, enabling faster diagnosis and reducing discomfort for infants.

Deputy commissioner expressed gratitude to IDBI Bank for sponsoring the initiative, highlighting the transformative impact of the equipment. “These TcB meters are a game-changer for newborn care, ensuring accurate, pain-free screenings and timely interventions,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said that the devices will elevate childcare standards across sub-divisional and other government hospitals in the district. “This technology will improve outcomes for newborns and support families by minimising invasive procedures,” she added.