Ludhiana: 8 teams to battle for title at Jagtar Singh Memorial Hockey tourney from Dec 16

The city is gearing up for a grand display of hockey talent as the eighth edition of the All India Jagtar Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament (Under-21) is set to begin on December 16 at the Pritpal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). A total of eight teams will compete in this year’s championship, which will conclude on December 20, featuring some of the most reputed hockey academies and institutions in the region. The tournament will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. (HT File)

Teams from Surjeet Hockey Academy, Jalandhar; Namdhari XI; RoundGlass Hockey Academy; SAI Sonepat; SAI Bhopal; SAI Lucknow; and Ludhiana XI are among the top contenders expected to draw strong crowds. The much-awaited event is likely to bring together some of the finest young players from across the Asian subcontinent, promising fast-paced matches and fierce competition.

According to the organising committee, the tournament will be played in a league-cum-knockout format.

Gurinderpreet Singh, general secretary of the society, said that the event holds deep emotional significance for the hockey fraternity. The tournament is organised in memory of Jagtar Singh, a distinguished hockey player who also served as an advocate. He was the founding force behind the District Hockey Association, where he worked tirelessly for two decades. Widely admired for his leadership, he was elected thrice as president of the District Bar Association, leaving behind a legacy of sportsmanship and service.