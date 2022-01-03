Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 8-year-old hit by canter, driver arrested
After being hit by canter on January 1 near Gurudwara Dukh Bhanjan Sahib, Jalandhar-Ludhiana bypass,an eight-year-old girl Shagun, who was accompanying her maternal grandmother to a cloth market, was admitted in Apollo Hospital; police arrested the driver of Tata canter on Sunday
The eight-year-old girl hit by canter suffered multiple injuries and was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Ludhiana; case was registered against the the driver arrested (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An eight-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries after being hit by a Tata canter on January 1 near Gurudwara Dukh Bhanjan Sahib, Jalandhar-Ludhiana bypass.

The driver Hardip Singh of Jalandhar managed to flee the spot but police on Sunday arrested him, following the complaint of Meena, grandmother of the victim.

The victim Shagun, admitted in Apollo Hospital, was accompanying her maternal grandmother to a cloth market when she was hit by the rashly driven canter.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri Police Station.

