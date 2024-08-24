Ludhiana: 82 kg poppy husk, 600gm opium recovered, 3 land in net

The anti-narcotics cell of the police commissionerate arrested three accused on drug peddling charges in two cases, and recovered 82 kg poppy husk and 600 gm opium from their possession. The police also impounded a Hyundai Verna car. The anti-narcotics cell of the police commissionerate arrested three accused on drug peddling charges in two cases, and recovered 82 kg poppy husk and 600 gm opium from their possession. The police also impounded a Hyundai Verna car. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Rehamdeen Khan alias Babbu, 47, of Lapran village in Payal; Gurpreet Singh alias Neetu, 54, of Kila Raipur; and Harjinder Singh alias Boota, 52, of Bilaspur village.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ashok Kumar said that the police arrested Rehamdeen from the Dehlon area when he was travelling in a Verna car. The team stopped him for checking and recovered 42 kg poppy husk and 600 gm opium from the car.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Dehlon police station. The accused was produced before a court and sent to two days in police custody for questioning.

In the second case, the police arrested Gurpreet and recovered 8 kg poppy husk from his possession. Based on information provided by him, police arrested his aide Harjinder and recovered 32 kg poppy husk,

A case was registered under the NDPS Act. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to two days in police custody for questioning.

The ACP said that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning