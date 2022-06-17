Ludhiana | 9-year-old girl killed, parents, brother hurt as mini-truck rams into scooter

A nine-year-old girl died and her parents and brother were left critically injured after a speeding mini-truck hit their scooter outside Basti Jodhewal police station on Thursday evening. The truck driver escaped the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The victim has been identified as Priyanka of Goraya. Her father Jaswinder Singh, 36, mother Archana, 35, and younger brother Mandeep, 7, have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the family was coming from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. When they reached outside Basti Jodhewal police station, the mini-truck hit the scooter. After they fell on the road, the mini-truck ran over the girl.

The ASI added that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the mini-truck for reckless driving and causing death due to negligence. A hunt is on for his arrest.