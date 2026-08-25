Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Clinic staff resume indefinite stir

Employees of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab resumed their strike on Tuesday, shutting outpatient department (OPD) services over the government’s failure to formally implement demands discussed during an earlier round of talks. The employees have warned that the agitation will continue indefinitely until notifications are issued.

The renewed strike is likely to affect consultations, medicine dispensing, diagnostic services and follow-up care at the clinics. (HT Photo)

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The renewed strike comes less than a month after around 300 contractual employees from Ludhiana’s 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics participated in a statewide strike on July 27. The protest was called off after government and National Health Mission (NHM) officials sought 15 days to consider their demands. However, the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front said none of the demands had been implemented despite the assurance. The employees are seeking an increase in incentives, medical leave along with casual leave and job security. They have also demanded that the existing empanelment system be scrapped and employees be brought under the Department of Health and Family Welfare on contract.

Paramjeet Singh, state president of the front, said, “We were given 15 days to get our demands implemented, but nearly a month has passed and there is still no notification. We have therefore resumed the strike from today.”

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{{^usCountry}} The employees had also met the health minister on July 15, when they were assured that a revised remuneration structure would be notified shortly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employees had also met the health minister on July 15, when they were assured that a revised remuneration structure would be notified shortly. {{/usCountry}}

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The renewed strike is likely to affect consultations, medicine dispensing, diagnostic services and follow-up care at the clinics. The employees said they did not want patients to suffer but had been left with little option after repeated assurances were not followed by formal orders.