Ludhiana AAP demands increase in patwari posts in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party’s district unit has demanded an increase in the regular posts of patwaris and to not re-recruit retired ones.

Amandeep Singh Mohi, Lok Sabha in-charge, Ludhiana, Navjot Singh Jarg, Lok Sabha in-charge, Fatehgarh Sahib, said that thousands of youth of Punjab were protesting every day demanding jobs. “Unemployed people from all walks of life have taken to the streets in every nook and corner of the state. There is no solution,” said AAP leaders Harbhupinder Singh Dharor and Suresh Goyal.

Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Singh Dayalpur and Manvinder Singh Gyaspura were present on the occasion.

Bhola Grewal said that at present, patwari posts were lying vacant in around 8,000 villages of Punjab due to which the people of the villages were facing huge difficulties. A few days back the government had issued an advertisement for filling only 1,090 posts in this regard for which around 2.3 lakh people from all over Punjab had applied, he added.

He further said that the government had decided to re-employ 1,766 retired patwaris, robbing the rights of the unemployed and reneging on its promise to provide employment to the youth. Gurdarshan Singh Kohli and Sharanpal Singh Makkar said that this decision was a big blow to millions of unemployed youth.

AAP leaders demanded the Punjab government to increase the regular posts of patwaris and provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth by restricting the re-recruitment of retired patwaris. Recalling the promise made by chief minister Amarinder Singh during the elections to provide door-to-door employment to the youth of Punjab, they said that it would be a small step towards fulfilling that promise.