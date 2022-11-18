Ludhiana: AAP leaders going all out to secure tickets ahead of civic polls

Even though the schedule for municipal elections in the state is yet to be announced, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders aiming to secure tickets from various wards are already going all out to attract voters.

Many aspiring candidates, including turncoats and greenhorns, have installed hoardings in their respective wards and are reaching out to MC, through MLAs of all six assembly constituencies, to resolve issues being faced by residents.

There have also been reports of internal rifts between a number of candidates who are hopeful of a party ticket from the same ward.

Gurkaran Tinna, who is hopeful of getting an AAP ticket to contest the polls from ward number 69, said, “AAP swept the assembly elections and the civic polls will be no different. We have been taking up issues like hiked parking fees and want to work to remove corruption from the civic body,” said Tinna.

Tinna had unsuccessfully contested the last municipal elections from ward number 69 on Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) ticket.

Similarly, Pawandeep Singh Sehgal, who had unsuccessfully contested the last municipal elections from ward number 72, is aspiring for AAP ticket for the same ward this year. “ I have been associated with the party since its inception in the state. We want a chance to serve the public and there is no better option that AAP,” he said.

Meanwhile, district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang said the AAP government has failed at the state level and will face a humiliating defeat in the civic polls.