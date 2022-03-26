Ludhiana: AAP MLAs roll up their sleeves to promote ‘swachhta’

In active mode after taking oath as legislators, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLAs, including Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana west), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) and Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), on Friday directed municipal corporation (MC) officials to end corruption, promote cleanliness and check quality of development works in the city.

The MLAs convened separate meetings with MC officials on Friday and also conducted field inspections in their respective constituencies. They are also said to be involving themselves in the civic body functioning citing municipal elections scheduled for next year. This, however, is expected to result in a furore among the councillors of other parties in the coming time.

Gogi kick starts cleanliness drive alongside Buddha Nullah

Gogi kick-started a cleanliness drive along the Buddha Nullah and inspected the ongoing works near main Haibowal bridge and Gopal Nagar.

He said the embankments of the nullah will be completely cleaned in the coming days and plantation will also be done at the boundary. He also directed officials to strengthen the bridges built over the nullah. Gogi suggested installation of iron mesh on the bridges which will also deter residents from dumping garbage in the drain. The Ludhiana West MLA also facilitated traffic accessibility on Malhar Road to enter the Sarabha Nagar main market by getting a turn opened near Flamez Mall. The route was earlier blocked under the project to transform the road into a smart one.

Cover garbage dumps: Sidhu to MC

On receiving complaints about open dumping of garbage at the defunct static compactor site near Dugri canal bridge, MLA Kulwant Sidhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal inspected the site on Friday.

Sidhu asked MC officials to cover the open dumps in Atam Nagar constituency and directed them to build walls around it to present a cleaner look to the area and cease the spread of foul smell.

The MLA also inspected the ongoing works at the leisure valley near Dugri canal bridge.

Before the field visit, Sidhu had held a meeting with MC officials at Zone-D office and instructed them to eradicate the menace of corruption and keep a check on the quality of development works being taken up in Atam Nagar.

Ashok Prashar directs MC to clean drain lines

Ludhiana Central legislator Ashok Prashar Pappi also met commissioner Sabharwal and others at Zone-A office where he asked officials to ensure timely cleaning of drain lines in the old city area before the monsoon season.

Reiterating zero-tolerance against corruption, Pappi said that the services should be provided in time and the public should not be made to make rounds of MC offices.

After the meeting, Prashar and Sabharwal also went for field inspections. The MLA apprised Sabharwal of the newly constructed roads near Baba Than Singh chowk and Clock Tower, which were damaged in months after repairing.

Open garbage dumps were also checked at different areas, including Suffiyan Chowk and Madhopuri among others, and the authorities were instructed to ensure regular lifting of trash. Directions were issued to expedite the project to renovate the mini rose garden in Kidwai Nagar.