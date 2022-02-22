Ludhiana | AAP, LIP pitch tents to keep vigil on EVMs

Despite the three-tier security arranged by the Election Commission at the strong rooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines have been stored after polling, political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) have also pitched tents outside a number of the strong rooms to keep a vigil on the machines.

The candidates and their supporters said the results will have an impact on their political careers. Even though they have faith in the administration, the workers of the respective parties will remain in the tents round-the-clock for their satisfaction. The EVMs of 14 assembly segments have been stored at 14 different locations in the district.

AAP has installed tents outside the strong room of Gill (Government Polytechnic College for Girls in Rishi Nagar), Ludhiana West (Gymnasium in PAU) and East constituency (SCD Government college), while LIP workers have been keeping a vigil at strong rooms of Atam Nagar (Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College) and Ludhiana South (KVM school) constituencies represented by sitting MLAs Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, respectively.

AAP candidate from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi said, “At least three to four workers will remain in the tent day and night and the tent has been installed after getting permission from the authorities.”