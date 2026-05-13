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Ludhiana: AAP MLA Ashok Parashar denies corruption charges

During the press conference, the MLA also produced copies of his bank statements before mediapersons and claimed that the financial figures presented by his opponents were fabricated

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ashok Parashar on Tuesday denied allegations of accepting bribes in connection with recruitment in the Ludhiana municipal corporation, terming the charges ‘absurd, baseless and completely false’.

MLA Ashok Parashar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, the AAP legislator said the allegations had been levelled during a press conference in Chandigarh by his alleged former personal assistant, Nikhil Sabharwal, in the presence of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Parashar described the controversy as politically motivated and accused opposition parties of trying to tarnish his image.

Escalating the political confrontation, the MLA challenged Majithia to resolve the issue publicly at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“I challenge Majithia to settle the matter at the temple. Both of us should bring documents related to our properties and let the Panj Pyare investigate them. If I fail to come clean, I will donate all my properties. Can Majithia accept this challenge?” Parashar said.

 
bikram singh majithia aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: AAP MLA Ashok Parashar denies corruption charges
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: AAP MLA Ashok Parashar denies corruption charges
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