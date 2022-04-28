Ludhiana | AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura inaugurates arts room at GSSS Shahpur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura, MLA Payal, inaugurated the art and craft smart room at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Shahpur,.on Wednesday.

The MLA appreciated principal Davinder Singh Chhina and school staff for the overall development of school.

MLA Giaspura honoured the toppers of non-board classes and felicitated Shahpur School’s staff team with medals for their academic services.

NRI Sarabjit Singh Toor from New Jersey, USA, was especially felicitated for playing a vital role in the development and construction of Government Middle School, Barmalipur, which is attached with Shahpur Smart School.

Among those honoured on this occasion included sarpanch Maldeep Singh, Nazia, chairperson of school management committee, along with others.

“Students can achieve higher goals and streamline their career effectively by concentrating on studies with full commitment,” MLA said.

Principal Chhina said, “We are concentrating on qualitative education and our new art and craft room will inculcate values of art education among students.”