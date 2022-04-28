Ludhiana | AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura inaugurates arts room at GSSS Shahpur
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura, MLA Payal, inaugurated the art and craft smart room at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Shahpur,.on Wednesday.
The MLA appreciated principal Davinder Singh Chhina and school staff for the overall development of school.
MLA Giaspura honoured the toppers of non-board classes and felicitated Shahpur School’s staff team with medals for their academic services.
NRI Sarabjit Singh Toor from New Jersey, USA, was especially felicitated for playing a vital role in the development and construction of Government Middle School, Barmalipur, which is attached with Shahpur Smart School.
Among those honoured on this occasion included sarpanch Maldeep Singh, Nazia, chairperson of school management committee, along with others.
“Students can achieve higher goals and streamline their career effectively by concentrating on studies with full commitment,” MLA said.
Principal Chhina said, “We are concentrating on qualitative education and our new art and craft room will inculcate values of art education among students.”
-
Foul play at play: Charred victims’ kin tell NGT panel
The NGT monitoring committee, which has been directed to submit a factual report on the fire incident that claimed a family of ragpickers near the Tajpur Road dump, spoke to the victims' kin, police personnel and municipal corporation officials on Wednesday. The police personnel told the panel that they were exploring different lines of investigation, including sabotage, dump fire, and short-circuit.
-
Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools
To ensure nutritious diet for students studying in 17 government schools in Pappi's constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured to distribute fruits to the students daily. Talking to HT, Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students.
-
Illegal constructions in four houses of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 demolished
Amid strong protest from residents, the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board demolished illegal constructions in four houses of Sector-41 on Wednesday. The enforcement team reached the spot around 9am. Seeing them, a large crowd assembled at the spot due to which, a heavy police force was called in. The CHB secretary also reached the spot. An officer of the enforcement wing said illegal constructions were removed from about four houses here.
-
Class 10 CBSE board exam: Ludhiana students find English exam easy
The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education took their term 2 English board exam on Wednesday. Krish, a Class 10 student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, said, “There were a total of seven questions in the exam and I completed my paper within 90 minutes. I found it really simple.” Another student Abhinav said the exam was much simpler than expected. Class 10 exams will conclude on May 24.
-
Mohali | Woman falls to death from 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments, friend booked for abetment to suicide
A 28-year-old woman fell to death from the 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments in Sector 88 of Mohali around 12.30am on Wednesday. A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against her male friend, Sandeep Singh Sajjan, with whom she allegedly had a fight before the incident. Sajjan is currently on the run. The victim's family resides in Sector 52, Chandigarh, but she stayed with her friends in Mohali.
