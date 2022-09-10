Ludhiana: AAP MLA takes initiative to end rivalry between Puneet Bains, Shubham Mota gangs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:44 AM IST

A day after a violent clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi met police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday to chalk out a strategy to end the gang war

Members of Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs had reportedly indulged in a violent scuffle late on Wednesday and gunshots were also reported. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a violent clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi met police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday to chalk out a strategy to end the gang war.

The MLA said that he is ready to take an initiative to end the rivalry between the two groups amicably so that the violence comes to an end.

The MLA also said that instead of lodging FIRs against the Bains and Shubham, who are currently lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, police should counsel them to improve the situation.

“I have told the police chief that I will talk to Bains and Shubham after they get bail and appeal to them to put an end to the violence,” said Pappi.

The area under Division Number 3 has become a battleground for members of the gangs and at least seven violent clashes have been reported in the past one and a half years. While Shubham Mota is a former youth Congress leader, Bains is a resident of Ghoda Colony.

Members of both groups had reportedly indulged in a violent scuffle late on Wednesday and gunshots were also reported.

