Ludhiana | AAP MLAs, DC meet NHAI, railways officials

The newly elected AAP MLAs and district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday, at Bachat Bhawan, held high-powered meeting with senior officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Railways to review the ongoing projects in the district.

During the meeting, the MLAs asked NHAI officials to speed up the ongoing highway projects.

Ludhiana (East) MLA Daljit Singh Grewal asked the NHAI officials to ensure that the under-construction Tibba -Tajpur Road bridge is completed on priority basis, the slip roads on both sides of the NH 44 are properly repaired, exits planned in such a manner that there is no traffic congestion on the road as well as in the area. He said that all the projects in Ludhiana (East) area should be completed on time as delays lead to added traffic congestion and accidents.

Daljit said he is in constant touch with senior NHAI officials since the year 2011 and also thanked deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma for organising the meeting at such a short notice.

Varinder Kumar Sharma and municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal assured the MLAs that they would get fulsome support.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Hardeep Singh Mundian and deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and municipal corporation commissioner Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM-Jagraon) Vikas Hira, SDM (South) Vaneet Kumar, SDM (West) Jagdeep Sehgal were also present at the meeting.