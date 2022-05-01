Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | AAP SC wing takes out rally to mark Labour Day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | AAP SC wing takes out rally to mark Labour Day

Vice-president of AAP SC wing Aman Chain Singh said hundreds of labourers participated in the rally in Ludhiana to mark Labour Day
AAP MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal being honoured by the organisers at the Labour Day function at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on May 1, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on May 01, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The SC wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a rally to mark Labour Day in Sherpur area on Sunday.

AAP MLA (Ludhiana east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana south) among others participated in the rally to highlight the contribution of labourers in the development of industrial hub of the state.

Vice-president of AAP SC wing Aman Chain Singh said hundreds of labourers participated in the rally that was organised on 100-feet road.He said the party will work for the upliftment of industry and labourers in the industrial hub.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP