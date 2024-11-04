Ludhiana Academy lifts Punjab U-14 Basketball trophy

The Under-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship wrapped up at Guru Nanak Stadium on Monday, with Ludhiana Academy emerging victorious in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. The three-day event saw intense competition, featuring nine girls’ teams and eleven boys’ teams from across the state. Ludhiana Academy team posing with their trophy after winning the U-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In the girls’ final, the team of Ludhiana Academy defeated Ludhiana District 42-32. Mohali beat Kapurthala 42-11, while Ludhiana District team edged out Kapurthala 28-26. Ludhiana Academy also won against the team of Mohali with a score of 30-11.

In the boys’ category, Ludhiana Academy overcame the team of Ludhiana District 41-31. Mohali bested the Jalandhar team 43-23 and narrowly defeated Ludhiana District 30-27. The team of Ludhiana Academy also clinched a 40-28 victory over Jalandhar. Mohali took the first runner-up spot in both boys’ and girls’ categories, while Jalandhar secured third place in the boys’ category and Ludhiana District placed third among the girls.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi attended the final matches as the chief guest, with dignitaries like Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh Gill, India Coach Paramdeep Singh and Punjab Basketball Association’s general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal.