Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana Academy lifts Punjab U-14 Basketball trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 04, 2024 10:55 PM IST

In the girls’ final, the team of Ludhiana Academy defeated Ludhiana District 42-32. Mohali beat Kapurthala 42-11, while Ludhiana District team edged out Kapurthala 28-26.

The Under-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship wrapped up at Guru Nanak Stadium on Monday, with Ludhiana Academy emerging victorious in both the boys’ and girls’ categories. The three-day event saw intense competition, featuring nine girls’ teams and eleven boys’ teams from across the state.

Ludhiana Academy team posing with their trophy after winning the U-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)
Ludhiana Academy team posing with their trophy after winning the U-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In the girls’ final, the team of Ludhiana Academy defeated Ludhiana District 42-32. Mohali beat Kapurthala 42-11, while Ludhiana District team edged out Kapurthala 28-26. Ludhiana Academy also won against the team of Mohali with a score of 30-11.

In the boys’ category, Ludhiana Academy overcame the team of Ludhiana District 41-31. Mohali bested the Jalandhar team 43-23 and narrowly defeated Ludhiana District 30-27. The team of Ludhiana Academy also clinched a 40-28 victory over Jalandhar. Mohali took the first runner-up spot in both boys’ and girls’ categories, while Jalandhar secured third place in the boys’ category and Ludhiana District placed third among the girls.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi attended the final matches as the chief guest, with dignitaries like Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh Gill, India Coach Paramdeep Singh and Punjab Basketball Association’s general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //