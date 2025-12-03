Ludhiana: Accused in attempted murder case attacked outside Meharban police station

An accused in an attempt-to-murder case was allegedly attacked by the complainant right outside the Meharban police station, moments after he was brought there by the police. An accused in an attempt-to-murder case was allegedly attacked by the complainant right outside the Meharban police station, moments after he was brought there by the police.

According to the police, the accused, Buta Singh, a baptised Sikh and resident of Gaunsgarh village, had been arrested earlier in the day. As officers escorted him out of the police vehicle and towards the station entrance, the complainant in the case, Pawandeep Singh of Sirah village, suddenly lunged forward and assaulted him.

During the scuffle, Buta’s Kangha, a religious symbol, which he wore inside his turban, fell to the ground. His family has alleged that this amounted to a grave insult to his religious identity and sentiments.

Following a written complaint by Buta’s father, Shamsher Singh, Meharban police have registered a case against Pawandeep Singh under Sections 299 (deliberate or malicious act to outrage religious feelings) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the accused and the complainant were already embroiled in a violent dispute. On August 22, Pawandeep was allegedly attacked and severely injured by Buta Singh and his accomplices. A case of attempt to murder had been registered then, leading to Buta’s arrest.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the attack unfolded outside the station gate before officers could intervene. “We were bringing the accused to the police station when Pawandeep suddenly assaulted Buta,” he said.

“An investigation is underway and additional security protocols may be reviewed to prevent such incidents in police presence,” he added.