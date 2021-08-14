Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana ADCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja decorated with President’s Police Medal

ADCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja is also a recipient of five DGP discs and Chief Minister’s Medal for Meritorious Services
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:27 PM IST
ADCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja (HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services on the occasion of Independence Day.

Since joining the police force as inspector in 2001, Teja has received five DGP discs and also Chief Minister’s Medal for Meritorious Services.

After working as SHO at various police stations, he was promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police in 2007.

Teja was elevated to superintendent of police in 2013 and has been serving as ADCP City-2 in Ludhiana police commissionerate since February 2019.

Apart from maintaining law and order situation in Ludhiana, Teja has played a key role in solving criminal cases. He also remained active during the lockdown by helping the needy with ration and other essentials.

