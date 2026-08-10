Ludhiana: Addict held for murder of unidentified man in Tibba, say cops

Four days after a 24-year-old man was bludgeoned to death following a spat in Tibba, police have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with the murder. The victim, however, remains unidentified.

Police say accused bludgeoned victim with a brick following a spat on August 5. (HT File)

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According to police, the accused, a resident of Tibba Road, killed the man with a brick on August 5, wrapped his body in a bedsheet and carried it on his shoulders for about a kilometre, intending to dump it in the Buddha Nullah.

Inderjit Singh Boparai, assistant commissioner of police (Industrial Area-A) said, “The accused confessed to the crime during questioning and said that he dropped the body in New Shakti Nagar, Tibba, after failing to carry out his plan to dispose of it in the Buddha Nullah. He then fled, leaving the body along the road.”

The body was recovered on August 6, following which Tibba police registered a case under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Boparai said CCTV footage from the area helped investigators identify the accused, who was arrested on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boparai said CCTV footage from the area helped investigators identify the accused, who was arrested on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, the accused had been living alone for a long time following the death of his parents. He told investigators that he was a drug addict and had met the victim, who was also an addict, about three days before the murder.

Police said the two allegedly got into a spat while under the influence of drugs on August 5, following which the accused allegedly struck the victim with a brick, killing him. The accused then wrapped the body in a bedsheet and carried it on his shoulders for about a kilometre, intending to dispose of it in the Buddha Nullah. After abandoning the body in New Shakti Nagar, he fled the spot.

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Police are continuing efforts to establish the identity of the victim.

“No identification documents or other details establishing the identity of the deceased have been found yet. We have come to know that the victim was staying with the accused, who had allowed him to stay at his house for a few days,” the ACP said.