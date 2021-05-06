Ludhiana adds 1,257 fresh Covid cases, 19 deaths

In no respite from the pandemic, the daily deaths on Thursday remained significantly high for the 10th consecutive day, as another 19 people lost the battle to Covid-19.

At 1,257, the number of fresh cases was also over 1,000 for the sixth straight day.

Reaching 62,578 within two days of crossing the 60,000 mark, Ludhiana’s caseload now includes 11,022 active cases, a record number since the pandemic started and highest in Punjab. Second on the charts, Jalandhar has 6,614 active cases in comparison.

In just six days of May, Ludhiana has logged 7,992 cases and 114 deaths, against April’s tallies of 20,176 and 232, respectively. Worse, May’s figures have already crossed the 7,294 cases and 115 deaths through March.

Over 1,800 patients are fighting the virus at isolation wards of various government and private hospitals in Ludhiana, while the majority are recuperating under home isolation.

Two people, aged 45, were the youngest to succumb to the virus on Thursday.

The male deceased included an 82-year-old from Basant Avenue, a 78-year-old from Tagore Nagar, a 74-year-old from Dholewal, two aged 72 and 65 from Haibowal Kalan, a 72-year-old from Datha village, a 69-year-old from Basant Avenue, two aged 65 from Dugri and Chandigarh Road, a 64-year-old from Guru Angad Dev Colony, a 61-year-old from Dharaur village, a 58-year-old from Kanganwal, a 55-year-old from Mullanpur, a 47-year-old from Sarabha Nagar and a 45-year-old from Guru Ram Dass Colony.

The women, who succumbed to the virus, were a 75-year-old from Rahon Road, a 65-year-old from Gill village, a 54-year-old from Phullanwal and a 45-year-old from Haibowal Kalan.

The health department on Thursday issued another advisory, urging people to stay indoors for their safety.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Gill Ahluwalia said it was unfortunate that despite state-wide restrictions, people were violating rules and venturing out without masks. She urged residents to stay indoors as far as possible and take precautions to stem the pandemic.

Strictest restrictions needed to save lives: Ashu

At a virtual meeting with various MPs and MLAs, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said strictest restrictions were needed for a certain time period to save lives.

During the meeting, attended by MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu and Dr Amar Singh, and MLAs Amrik Singh Dhillon, Surinder Dawar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Lakhbir Singh Lakha and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Ashu said some families had even lost two to three members within a few days, which was disheartening and worrisome.

The MPs and MLAs advocated strictest measures as several hospitals ICUs were almost 100% full and the daily positivity rate was rising steadily.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, SSPs Charanjit Singh Sohal and Gursharandeep Singh Grewal and civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill were also in attendance.

