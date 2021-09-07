Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana adds another Covid death after 11 days

It was on August 26 last that a virus-related death was registered in Ludhiana; the district’s toll has now reached 2,098
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Five fresh Covid-19 cases were also detected on Monday, pushing Ludhiana’s caseload to 87,488. (ANI)

The district recorded a Covid-19 fatality after a gap of 11 days on Monday.

It was on August 26 last that a virus-related death was registered in Ludhiana.

The latest fatality, a 57-year-old man, was a resident of Machhiwara and undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

With this, the district’s toll reached 2,098, while with five fresh cases on Monday, the caseload rose to 87,488. Currently, 27 people are still infected in the district and 85,363 people have successfully defeated the virus since the pandemic started.

