Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children

Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a ‘stationery ATM’ and ‘toys bank’ outside the deputy commissioner’s office.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. The slogan of the initiative is ‘Waste wealth: give and take’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ‘Stationary ATM’ will cater to the needs of underprivileged children living in slums, rehabilitation centres, orphanages, government schools and to anganwaris. Residents can donate new and old stationary items such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, colours, notebooks, registers, blank pages, and children books,” Malik said.

Urging residents to donate the toys and stationery that was once used by their children or grandchildren and are now gathering dust at home, the DC said that all items will be repaired and cleaned by Hunar Hut.

“Parents and caretakers can also pick-up these items themselves, but they must be accompanied by their wards,” she said, adding that the initiative was aimed at nation building and helping the needy.

The DC appreciated the efforts of additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchal and Bedi said that more donation corners will be setup across the district.Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.