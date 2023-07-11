Ludhiana: Admn all geared up to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases

: In the wake of flood-like situation in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas, the district health department has devised a comprehensive action plan to address the needs of approximately 73,000 residents residing in 70 flood-affected villages across its jurisdiction. Senior medical officer of Koom Kalan CHC Dr Rupinder Gill said, “Fortunately, the situation is completely under control as of now. (Stockphoto)

The plan focuses on crucial aspects such as rescue operations, medical assistance, and the prevention of outbreaks, including water contamination. To effectively execute this plan, the administration has formed 46 rapid response teams and identified 16 highly sensitive points across three blocks.

The 16 highly sensitive areas have been identified based on the previous year and the current situation assessment. Nine of the above identified areas fall under Koom Kalan block, three under Machhiwara block and four under the Sidhwan Bet block.

Out of the 70 villages and 16 highly sensitive areas, the health administration has deployed rapid response teams at seven points, with five of them being in Koom Kalan block alone as adjoining area of Dhussi barrier is the most sensitive flood area.

Senior medical officer of Koom Kalan CHC Dr Rupinder Gill said, “Fortunately, the situation is completely under control as of now. No outbreak or health crisis has been reported at any high-risk point, but the rapid response teams deployed in the said areas remain highly vigilant. They are distributing chlorine tablets to keep the water contamination under check and are ready with other essential drugs to deal with any outbreak.”

Notably, as informed by the civil surgeon office, the health department has all the essential drugs, including snake vials, in place, however, the chlorine tablets required to prevent water and vector-borne diseases are being amassed. As many as 42 emergency ambulances are currently operational across Ludhiana.

Shedding light on the preparations, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said, “Our health facilities are ready to deal with any adverse situation. Availability of beds, ambulances and essential drug is being ensured at every civic-run hospital in the district. For now, we have deployed our rapid action teams in seven highly sensitive areas namely Dhulewal complex, Ghumana complex, Mattewara complex, Roor complex, Kasabad Complex, Khaira Bet complex and Madhepur complex to deal with all kinds of medical emergencies. Besides, 39 rapid response teams are on standby and will be deployed as the need arises.”

The 46 four-member rapid response teams constituted by the department comprises of one MBBS doctor, a pharmacist, a staff nurse and a class four employee.