Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs

As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday.

A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjeet Kaur.

Addressing the students, the SDM said the district administration had already waged a war against drug abuse and every required step would be taken to eliminate the menace. “These events are aimed to raise awareness about drug trafficking among youth to wipe out the problem completely,” she said, adding that youth should work jointly with the government to make the society drug-free.

Likewise, a poster making competition was also held at Ramgarhia Girls College. A team of theatre department of Punjabi University, Patiala, also performed nukad natak on ill-effects of drugs.

