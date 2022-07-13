Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs

A poster making competition was also held at Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana. A team of theatre department of Punjabi University, Patiala, also performed nukad natak on ill-effects of drugs
A student being awarded a trophy for her poster on drug abuse by the Khanna SDM Manjeet Kaur in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday.

A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjeet Kaur.

Addressing the students, the SDM said the district administration had already waged a war against drug abuse and every required step would be taken to eliminate the menace. “These events are aimed to raise awareness about drug trafficking among youth to wipe out the problem completely,” she said, adding that youth should work jointly with the government to make the society drug-free.

Likewise, a poster making competition was also held at Ramgarhia Girls College. A team of theatre department of Punjabi University, Patiala, also performed nukad natak on ill-effects of drugs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP