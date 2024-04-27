Ludhiana admn holds voter awareness events for factory workers

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a voter awareness campaign held on Saturday among various factory workers to promote ethical voting. The event was organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Nukkad Natak was performed to raise awareness among voters in Atam Nagar area in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

SVEEP teams of the administration urged the workers to make the best use of their vote to strengthen the democracy. They informed the workers about arrangements, including sheds, chairs, fans, sweetened water, lemon water, queue management app at the polling booths on June 1.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The awareness campaign aimed to achieve the target of more than 70% voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said different activities and awareness camps are being organised to encourage the voters. She said regular awareness camps were being organised across the district and voter registration camps were being held in various colleges and educational institutions to enrol the first-time voters.

The eligible residents can use the Voter Helpline mobile application, can visit www.nvsp.in or National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for voter registration till May 4.

The state will go to polls on June 1.

Organises nukkad natak

The administration organised a Nukkad Natak in the main market of LIG flats, Dugri, under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to raise awareness among the voters. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Atam Nagar Assembly. The aim was to motivate the people to participate in the voting process on June 1. The artists effectively conveyed their messages on the importance of voting, the electoral process, and the power of individual votes. They also urged the youth to use Voter Helpline mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as voters till May 4.