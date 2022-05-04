Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high

With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3°C.

Asserting that spring season had been unusually hot this year, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “The mercury soared to record highs last month. This is the first time since 1970 (the year the weather observatory was set up at PAU) that such high temperatures were recorded in April.”

“The mean monthly temperature for April is 34.7°C, but this year the average maximum temperature was 39°C, which is 5.3°C higher than normal. The average minimum temperature was also three degrees above normal, touching a high of 20.5°C against the mean monthly temperature of 17.5°C,” Kingra said, adding that the city had last recorded an average minimum temperature of 20.5°C in 2004.

Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April

Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry. “The city usually receives 18.7mm rainfall in April. However, no rain was recorded last month. The city just received 0.8mm rainfall over the last two months,” she said.

The dry spell has also been conducive to pollution. “Only on three days – April 17,18 and 22 – was the Air Quality Index satisfactory. On April 12, the AQI plunged to 201 points, falling in the ‘poor’ category,” she said.

Dry spell breaks 122-year record: Expert

PAU principal agrometeorologist KK Gill said, “In the last 77 days, it rained only once, breaking a 122-year record. It is likely to rain on May 4 and 5 as a western disturbance is approaching the region. However, the respite will be short-lived as the mercury will again start rising from May 6.”

She recommended that crops be frequently irrigated in these weather conditions.

Mercury meter

The mercury crossed 40°C in the last week of April.

Other Briefs

Hotel, eatery owners asked to install CCTVs

Ludhiana

With hotels and eateries increasingly being used for smuggling, the Ludhiana Rural Police on Tuesday directed hoteliers, restaurateurs, and dhaba owners to install CCTVs on their premises.

Superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Prithipal Singh said, “We have observed that gangsters, and smugglers often meet at hotels and eateries to exchange contraband. The installation of CCTVs in these establishments will deter smuggling and help the police identify the accused.”

The SP also asked hotels and eatery owners to prominently display emergency numbers, and warmed them against hiring child labour.

Industry Institution Interaction Meet at ITI Ludhiana

Ludhiana

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the industry’s requirements and measures needed to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Chief guest Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU (Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking) , district president, said ITI Ludhiana was working to train the manpower according to needs of the industry. He also shared that as the industry is changing day-by-day in terms of automation, the institute should give such training on robotics, and high-end welding and equipment.

Charanjit Singh Vishivkarma from Vishivkarma Group of Industries said, “There is dire need of highly skilled manpower for welding cycle frame.”

DC, CS inaugurate Child, Cardiac Sciences and Gastroenterology Centre

Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik in the presence of Dr SP Singh, civil surgeon, inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child, Cardiac Sciences and Gastroenterology Services Centre at Fortis Hospital on Tuesday.

Fortis Healthcare zonal director Dr Vishvadeep Goyal formed an expert team of doctors in endosurgical unit, supported with advanced equipment, to handle all types of endoscopic procedures, and diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.