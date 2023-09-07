Ludhiana agri varsity bags ‘Best AICRP on Wheat and Barley Centre’ award

The wheat and barley research team from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has secured the “Best all India coordinated research project (AICRP) on wheat and barley centre award- 2023” for their contributions to the field of agricultural research.

PAU officials showing the ICAR awards in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

This recognition was conferred during the 62nd All India wheat and barley research worker’s meet, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley, Karnal, held at Maharana Partap University of Agriculture & Technology, Rajasthan, from August 28 to August 30.

The PAU team, led by V S Sohu, head of the department of plant breeding and genetics at PAU, stood out among all ICAR institutes and agricultural universities in India. Notably, it is the first time that ICAR has introduced the Best Centre Award specifically for wheat and barley research in India.

Commending the PAU’s wheat and barley team, Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of PAU, revealed that over the past three years, the team has made substantial advancements in agricultural research. They have successfully developed and released 10 wheat varieties, five of which were approved by the Central Variety Release Committee and another five by the State Variety Release Committee. These varieties were designed to cater to specific niches and emphasise high nutritional quality, with notable examples being PBW Zinc 2 and PBW RS 1. Additionally, they introduced the hulless barley variety PL 891, specially cultivated for food purposes, Gosal added.

Director of research, Ajmer Singh Dhatt, informed that the team’s efforts extended to germplasm screening against diseases, insect pests and nematodes, and the development of production and protection technology. PAU has established collaborations with national and international institutions, cementing its position as a key player in the agricultural research landscape. Dhatt disclosed that PAU’s wheat and barley research team has been instrumental in contributing test entries to AICRP, thereby facilitating the sharing of breeding lines with other agricultural institutes, particularly those possessing major genes for disease resistance.

VS Sohu, the team leader and head, department of plant breeding and genetics, reported over 50 publications in high-impact journals, including 20 with a National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) rating ranging from 9.24 to 20. Their research has covered diverse areas such as biofortification, nitrogen use efficacy, wide hybridisation, nutritional security, rust resistance, and terminal heat stress.

Notably, V S Sohu, Hari Ram and Beant Singh have also received awards and recognition from the Society for Advancement of Wheat and Barley, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley, Karnal, for their exceptional contributions to the field. Previously, the team members were honoured with the Borlaug global rust initiatives 2018 gene stewardship award and the ICAR Chaudhary Devi Lal outstanding AICRP 2011 for best AICW&BIP centre.