Ludhiana: Agri varsity yet to receive first tranche of ₹40 crore special grant

With less than two weeks left in the financial year, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is yet to receive even the first instalment of the ₹40 crore special grant sanctioned by the state government in last year’s budget. Rain dampens preparation for Kisan Mela at PAU campus on Thursday. The event is scheduled to commence on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The grant, announced in March last year, is only the second such financial package for the university since its establishment in 1962. A similar allocation was also made in 2024.

“The process for releasing the first tranche is underway. We expect the funds by the end of this month,” said PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

The grant is to be released in four instalments, and the university has already prepared utilisation plans for the first tranche, submitting its proposal to the government late last year.

The plan focuses on strengthening laboratory infrastructure, procuring equipment, improving student facilities, and upgrading sports infrastructure. It also includes the purchase of farm equipment such as tractors, buses, and classroom furniture.

As most of the spending is procurement-based, the university expects to utilise the funds quickly before seeking the second instalment.

Meanwhile, PAU has received only two instalments from the special grant sanctioned in 2024.

“The release of funds depends on utilisation. Most of the ongoing works involve civil construction, which takes time. After funds are used, utilisation reports must be submitted for further releases,” Gosal added.

Of the ₹20 crore released so far under the 2024 grant, ₹12 crore has already been spent.

Major projects include the renovation of the MS Randhawa Library, for which ₹5 crore has been earmarked. The work includes air conditioning, false ceiling, and lighting, with ₹2.3 crore spent so far.

The Dean of Students’ Welfare has been allocated ₹2.75 crore for hostel renovation and gym modernisation, of which around ₹1 crore has been utilised.

Another ₹2.75 crore has been sanctioned for constructing the second floor of Hostel No. 15, where work is underway and ₹67 lakh has already been spent.

The vice-chancellor clarified that such grants do not lapse at the end of the financial year and can be utilised later as well.