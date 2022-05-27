Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU

DK Sharma, head of the department, apprised agriculture attache Eshel of the progress, achievements and recognitions of PAU, Ludhiana, in the discipline of apiculture
Agriculture attache Eshel also visited research and training facilities, including apicultural research labs such as Diseases Diagnostic lab, Bee Breeding lab, etc in PAU, Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Yair Eshel, agriculture attache, Embassy of Israel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture.

During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies. The possibilities of training of the PAU scientists in advanced apicultural technologies from Israel were also explored.

DK Sharma, head of the department, apprised Eshel of the progress, achievements and recognitions of PAU in the discipline of apiculture. He also highlighted the role of PAU in the successful introduction, multiplication and release of the Italian honey bee in the country.

Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja, in-charge of the apiculture unit, shared information regarding PAU’s outreach programme in the promotion of apiculture, including the training programmes for the apicultural scientists of other state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes.

Eshel also visited research and training facilities, including apicultural research labs such as Diseases Diagnostic lab, Bee Breeding lab, etc.

