Ludhiana: Ahead of panchayat polls, Warring meets DC over delay in issuing NOCs

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, held a crucial meeting with deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Jitendra Jorwal, to address concerns over the delay in issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to aspiring candidates for the upcoming panchayat elections in Punjab. While talking about Buddha Nullah, Raja Warring also added that there is a dire need for the rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, a critical issue that affects Ludhiana and its residents. (HT Photo)

Warring claimed that while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-backed candidates are being given clearances on time, independent and non-AAP-aligned candidates are being delayed.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Raja Warring alleged misuse of power by the AAP government. “This is nothing short of a mockery of democracy. The Aam Aadmi Party is ensuring that all aspiring candidates who are not aligned with them are kept in the dark. No updates have been provided regarding the reserved villages, and the NOCs have not been issued.”

“People are being fooled, and we demand an immediate issuance of NOCs. All of this paperwork should have been completed 15 days ago, but here we are, with elections around the corner and no documentation in place,” Warring asserted.

Raja Warring emphasized that Congress is committed to a free and fair election and announced the creation of a helpline by the PPCC. “We have launched a helpline for anyone—whether they are linked with Congress or not—who is facing trouble with documentation for the upcoming panchayat elections. Local district-level Congress leadership will provide assistance, ensuring that no one is blocked from participating in the democratic process,” he said.

