Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Supporters of SAD Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka turned violent after police penalised him for wrong parking

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka was booked for misbehaving with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night. (HT file photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night.

Kaka, his nephew Shubham Sood, three aides Gurvir Singh Makkar, alias Ricky, Sanjay Bittu and Barjinder Singh were booked and arrested but were later released on bail.

Kaka along with his son Abhay Sood had gone to Sat Paul Mittal Road where he parked his car in a no parking area. Inspector Jasbir Singh, the SHO division number 5 police station, issued a challan to him for wrong parking.

Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.

After an argument with the police, they started throwing stones and damaged a windowpane of the police station. When the officers called for reinforcement, the accused fled.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, Harish Behl said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Kaka had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections on the ticket of the Simarjeet Singh Bains-led Lok Insaaf Party in 2017. In 2019, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal.

