Ludhiana: Alert liquor company driver foils 5-lakh robbery bid

An alert liquor company driver foiled a ₹5-lakh robbery bid by driving off with the money bag on Thursday.

Around 10 people had surrounded the liquor company’s pick-up jeep, which was being used to collect earnings from the company’s vends near CMCH chowk. The four company employees in the jeep -- the complaint Jagjit Singh of Haibowal, Angrej Singh and Jagjit Singh of Badbar of Barnala and the driver Raj Kumar of Zira -- had alighted from the jeep when the accused accosted them and tried to steal the cash. When the staffers resisted, the accused started thrashing them with baseball bats and sticks and also damaged the vehicle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before the robbers could make away with the money, the driver sped off. Foiled, the robbers thrashed the staffers left behind and dragged them on the road.

One of the accused, Pali of CMCH Chowk, has been arrested and two of his accomplices Deepu and Kaka have been identified.

Sub-inspector Rachhpal Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 379B (snatching using force), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}