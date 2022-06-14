Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Alleging MLA of harassment, former sarpanch, kin climb on water tank
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Alleging MLA of harassment, former sarpanch, kin climb on water tank

The former sarpanch, Kuljinder Singh, said that a woman with whom he had got into a spat over laying of electricity wires, had climbed the same water tank in Mangewal village of Ludhiana on June 12 seeking that an FIR be lodged against him
When contacted, the MLA refuted the allegations. He said he had made the woman come down from the water tanker and had nothing to do with the FIR being lodged against the former sarpanch of Mangewal village in Malaud, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 11:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed after a former sarpanch of Mangewal village in Malaud, along with his elderly mother and two daughters, climbed a water tank, accusing police of implicating him in a case at the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

The former sarpanch, Kuljinder Singh, said he is a Congress supporter and the MLA forced the police to lodge an FIR against him over a political vendetta.

Kuljinder said that a woman with whom he had got into a spat over laying of electricity wires, had climbed the same water tank on June 12 seeking that an FIR be lodged against him.

He added that the case was registered following Giaspura’s intervention and when he objected to it, the MLA misbehaved with him.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh, station house officer at Brar police station, assured Kuljinder that the police would not arrest him till the investigation is on.

When contacted, Giaspura refuted the allegations. He said he had made the woman come down from the water tanker and had nothing to do with the FIR being lodged.

