Ludhiana | Alternative road to connect Rattanheri with Khanna city

The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A new alternative road to connect Rattanheri and other villages with Khanna town has been built, the district administration told on Tuesday.

Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains informed that on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, the public works department (PWD) constructed the 0.5-km-long motorable road from an underpass to a government school. The road would ensure an easy access to people of Rattanheri and nearby areas to reach Khanna city, he added.

Bains said, “Due to the construction of an underpass, Rattanheri railway crossing was closed and commuters were demanding carpeting of an alternative road. People had also handed over a memorandum to the local administration in this regard, following which directions were issued to the PWD to immediately provide a new alternative road to people.”

