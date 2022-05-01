Ludhiana | Amarjit Singh re-elected president of Sewing Machine Industries Association

Amarjit Singh (Swan) has been elected as the president of District Sewing Machine Industries Association for the third consecutive term. The elections were held at a hotel on Ferozepur road on Saturday

Owner of Swan Mechanical Works, Singh secured 126 votes and defeated his opponent Harinderjit Singh, who secured 30 votes, by 96 votes.

Amarjit said, ”There are around 250 members of the association and the elections for the post of president are held after every two years. Twenty nominated office bearers, including general secretary, treasurer etc are nominated by the president.”

He said there are a lot of issues concerning the sector, including the ongoing power crisis, black marketing of raw material, shortage of labour, etc. “We will work as a team and take up the issues with the government. Further, coordinated efforts will also be made to encourage modernisation, technological upgradation etc,” Amarjit said.