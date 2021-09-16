Ludhiana: Amarpuri residents cry foul over contaminated water supply

The residents of street number 4 of Amarpuri, Ward number 31, staged a protest outside Zone C office of the municipal corporation (MC) against contaminated drinking water supply in their area.

Area BJP councillor Sonia Sharma’s husband Pankaj Sharma accompanied the protesters. The residents rued that the chemical waste from a few electroplating units located in their street was getting mixed with the area’s water supply due to some leakage.

The authorities have failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints, and the contaminated water supply is taking a toll on the health of residents, the protesters said.

Currently, potable water is being supplied in the area through water tankers.

Sharma stated that the MC has dug up the lane to change the water supply lines that had got damaged due to the chemical waste from the industry. But the officials have failed to provide new pipes to the labour deployed there, due to which the area has not had any water supply for two weeks.

He further said that the residents are bearing the brunt of the civic body’s failure to get the water supply lines repaired. The concerned officials including, the junior engineer and executive engineer, do not even respond to our phone calls. The protesters including, Baldev Singh, Sunny Sharma, Amarjit Kaur, among others, said it is very difficult to carry buckets full of water in the scorching heat. The civic body should take corrective steps at the earliest, they added.

The residents handed over a memorandum to zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain and warned of taking the agitation to the next level if the authorities fail to resolve the issue in a few days.