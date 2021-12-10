Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Anti -encroachment drive continues amid protest
Ludhiana: Anti -encroachment drive continues amid protest

Tehbazari municipal corporation and traffic police wing ‘s joint anti-encroachment drive continued to seize stalls installed on the roads, despite protest in some areas of Ludhiana.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The traffic police wing along with the Tehbazari municipal corporation continued their anti-encroachment drive in different areas of the old city on Thursday. During the drive, the team seized over a dozen stalls installed on the roads.

The drive went smoothly at Old Sabzi Mandi Road, Books Market, Kesar Ganj and Rekhi Cinema Road but when the team seized counter installed outside a mobile repair chowk on Clock Tower Road, the counter owner claimed cash in the drawer of the counter.

Later, he along with other stall owners and shopkeepers blocked a side of road to register their protest. The shopkeepers also blamed the team for seizing material kept inside the shops. Finally, senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra reached the spot and pacified the protestors. Malhotra assured the counter owner that his cash would be returned.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
