Ludhiana: Armed robbers target petrol pump, flee with 42,000

Two armed robbers, impersonating as customers, on Friday morning robbed petrol pump station employees of ₹42,000, a printer, an LED screen and a cabinet containing important documents on the National Highway near Sahnewal.

Brijmohan, manager at the station, said the incident took place at 5.30 am when the robbers arrived at the station in a Skoda car with no discernible license plate. Three employees—Neeraj, Kundan and Chandan—were present at the station at the time.

The robbers, who had covered their faces with masks, wielded a gun at one of the employees before taking away the money and valuables.

The police said the incident had been captured in the CCTV installed at the office, adding that the robbers can be heard threatening the employees in the recordings.

Notably, this is the second such incident in the last five days. Unidentified robbers had made a failed robbery bid at a station in Dolon Khurd village earlier on January 16.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, in-charge of the police post Kanganwal, said a case under sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against had been registered against the two unidentified accused.